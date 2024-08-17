Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Increases By 26.6%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sanwa Price Performance

Shares of SNWAF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Sanwa has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

