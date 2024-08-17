Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Increases By 26.6%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Price Performance
Shares of SNWAF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Sanwa has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.
Sanwa Company Profile
