Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 20.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sodexo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

