Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 20.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sodexo Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.