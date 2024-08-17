Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Expands By 38.5%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $14.98 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.