Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Expands By 38.5%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $14.98 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.22.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
