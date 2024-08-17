Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 9.60. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
