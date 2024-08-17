Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 9.60. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Further Reading

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

