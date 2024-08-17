Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 6.2%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.18 and last traded at $103.96. 18,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 312,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.