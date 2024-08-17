Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

