Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Reza Kasnavi Sells 1,843 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

