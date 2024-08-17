Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
