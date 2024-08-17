SmarDex Price Tops $0.0104 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and $4.89 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01043967 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,835,099.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

