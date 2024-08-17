Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 3,741 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $68,879,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

