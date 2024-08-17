Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives C$21.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFTC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Softchoice Stock Performance

About Softchoice

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -0.16. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

