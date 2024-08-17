SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

SPTN stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

