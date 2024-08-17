Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $47.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 609,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 701,671 shares.The stock last traded at $48.99 and had previously closed at $46.24.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 6.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.