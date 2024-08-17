Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded by Baird R W

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

