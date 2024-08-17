Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SII stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

