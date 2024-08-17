Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.
Square Enix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.
Square Enix Company Profile
