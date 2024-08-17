Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

