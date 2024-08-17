Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $94.25. 3,774,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,983,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Specifically, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

