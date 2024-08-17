Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lumentum Call Options (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,299 call options.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Lumentum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.