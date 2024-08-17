StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

