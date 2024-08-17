StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Stratasys by 17.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

