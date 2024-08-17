StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.