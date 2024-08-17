Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 5.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $612.33 and last traded at $608.23. Approximately 3,379,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,248,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $577.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $768.19 and its 200-day moving average is $838.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

