Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Jake Himelstein Purchases 2,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.