Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 818.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 697,367 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.