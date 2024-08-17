Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.82.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

