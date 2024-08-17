Swedbank AB Acquires 228,600 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 228.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,127.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.