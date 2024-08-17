Swedbank AB Acquires 36,600 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Snap by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $110,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,451,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210,873 shares of company stock worth $10,928,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

