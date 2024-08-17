Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.