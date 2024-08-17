Swedbank AB Buys 265,209 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,675,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.5% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,853,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $527.42 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.