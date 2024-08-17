Swedbank AB Has $11.80 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

