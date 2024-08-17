Swedbank AB Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Kellanova worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

