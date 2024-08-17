Swedbank AB Has $8.97 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.