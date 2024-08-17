Swedbank AB Has $90.85 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $90,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $373.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $375.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

