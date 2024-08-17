Swedbank AB Has $92.70 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of American International Group worth $92,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,590,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 252,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.