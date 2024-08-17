Swedbank AB Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $101,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 33,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $649,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,689 shares of company stock worth $6,803,326. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

