Swedbank AB Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,611 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

