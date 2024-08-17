Swedbank AB Purchases 2,371 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.97 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

