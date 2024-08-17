Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Pentair were worth $87,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

