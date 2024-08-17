Swedbank AB Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,751.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,554.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,365.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

