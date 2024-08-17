Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $81,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %

JLL opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.