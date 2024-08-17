Swedbank AB Sells 241,000 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 2.79% of RXO worth $85,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RXO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 407,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.56, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

