Swedbank AB Sells 42,804 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

KIM opened at $22.29 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

