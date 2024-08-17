Swedbank AB Sells 5,645 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $309,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,697,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $309,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,697,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,256 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

