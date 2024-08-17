Swedbank AB Sells 8,427 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,518 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Rivian Automotive worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

