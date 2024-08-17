Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.25 and a 200 day moving average of $295.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

