Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,034,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

