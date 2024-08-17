Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $78,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $478.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $482.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

