Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,381,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,938 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $111,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,792 shares of company stock valued at $706,592. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

