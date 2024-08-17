Swire Pacific Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

