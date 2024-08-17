Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SCMWY opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

